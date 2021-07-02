Euro 2020 Switzerland v Spain: Xherdan Shaqiri scores Swiss equaliser against Spain
A mistake from defender Aymeric Laporte allows Switzerland's Xherdan Shaqiri to equalise against Spain to make it 1-1 in their quarter-final Euro 2020 fixture in Saint Petersburg.
COVERAGE DETAILS: How to follow the Euros on the BBC
Watch highlights of Euro 2020 on BBC One, BBC Two, the BBC Sport website, app and BBC iPlayer
Available to UK users only
- Published
- Section
- BBC Sport
- Subsection
- European Championship