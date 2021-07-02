Euro 2020 Switzerland v Spain: Remo Freuler sees red as Switzerland down to 10 men
Midfielder Remo Freuler is sent-off for a late, sliding challenge on Gerard Moreno reducing Switzerland to 10 men against Spain in their quarter-final tie in Saint Petersburg.
