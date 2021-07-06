Former Manchester City player Micah Richards, journalist Nicky Bandini and a priest Paddy McMahon explain what motivates Italy manager Roberto Mancini, a man Richards describes as "Marmite".

Watch Italy v Spain, live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, Tuesday 6 July, 19:30 BST.

Available to UK users only.

First published ahead of Italy's Euro 2020 quarter-final against Switzerland.