Euro 2020 Switzerland v Spain: Watch Mikel Oyarzabal's winning penalty as Spain beat Switzerland
Watch as Mikel Oyarzabal scores the winning penalty to help Spain advance to the semi-finals of Euro 2020 defeating Switzerland 3-1 on penalties.
MATCH REPORT: Spain beat Switzerland on penalties to reach Euros semis
COVERAGE DETAILS: How to follow the Euros on the BBC
Watch highlights of Euro 2020 on BBC One, BBC Two, the BBC Sport website, app and BBC iPlayer
Available to UK users only
- Published
- Section
- BBC Sport
- Subsection
- European Championship