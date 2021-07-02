Euro 2020: Lorenzo Insigne scores magnificent long-range stunner
Lorenzo Insigne scores a beautiful curling effort to put Italy 2-0 up against Belgium in their quarter-final tie in Munich.
FOLLOW: Belgium 1-2 Italy - Lukaku scores penalty after Insigne stunner
COVERAGE DETAILS: How to follow the Euros on the BBC
Watch highlights of Euro 2020 on BBC One, BBC Two, the BBC Sport website, app and BBC iPlayer
Available to UK users only
