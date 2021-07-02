Euro 2020: Lorenzo Insigne stunner sees Italy through to semis
Watch highlights as Lorenzo Insigne's super strike from range helped Italy beat Belgium 2-1 to advance to the semi-finals of Euro 2020 facing Spain at Wembley.
MATCH REPORT: Italy edge Belgium to set up Spain semi
COVERAGE DETAILS: How to follow the Euros on the BBC
Watch highlights of Euro 2020 on BBC One, BBC Two, the BBC Sport website, app and BBC iPlayer
Available to UK users only
