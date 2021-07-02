Watch highlights as Lorenzo Insigne's super strike from range helped Italy beat Belgium 2-1 to advance to the semi-finals of Euro 2020 facing Spain at Wembley.

MATCH REPORT: Italy edge Belgium to set up Spain semi

