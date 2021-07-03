Captain Harry Kane opens the scoring against Ukraine with a tidy finish from a Raheem Sterling pass to put England 1-0 up in their quarter-final tie in Rome.

Watch highlights of Euro 2020 on BBC One, BBC Two, the BBC Sport website, app and BBC iPlayer

Available to UK users only