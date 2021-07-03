Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker and pundit Alan Shearer interview England manager Gareth Southgate, who praises the performance against Ukraine and discusses the challenges of finding balance within the squad.

MATCH REPORT: Kane double secures semis spot for England

COVERAGE DETAILS: How to follow the Euros on the BBC

Watch highlights of Euro 2020 on BBC One, BBC Two, the BBC Sport website, app and BBC iPlayer

Available to UK users only