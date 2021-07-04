When in Rome... How players, pundits & fans reacted to England's incredible win
Relive the best action and reactions after England's incredible 4-0 victory over Ukraine in Rome to set up a Euro 2020 semi-final against Denmark at Wembley.
WATCH MORE: Harry Kane's double secures first semis spot for England in 25 years
Watch highlights of Euro 2020 on BBC One, BBC Two, the BBC Sport website, app and BBC iPlayer.
Available to UK users only.
- Published
- Section
- BBC Sport
- Subsection
- European Championship