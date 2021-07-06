Euro 2020: Alvaro Morata misses for Spain and Jorginho converts to take Italy to finals
Watch highlights as goals from Federico Chiesa & Alvaro Morata resulted in a tense penalty shootout which saw Italy beat Spain to advance to the final of Euro 2020 where they will face either England or Denmark at Wembley.
MATCH REPORT: Italy beat Spain on penalties to reach final
COVERAGE DETAILS: How to follow the Euros on the BBC
Watch highlights of Euro 2020 on BBC One, BBC Two, the BBC Sport website, app and BBC iPlayer
Available to UK users only
