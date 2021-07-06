Euro 2020: Alvaro Morata misses and Jorginho converts penalty to send Italy to final
Watch as Alvaro Morata's penalty is saved by Gianluigi Donnarumma and Jorginho calmly dispatches the winning penalty and Italy advance to the final of the European Championship, beating Spain 4-2 on penalties at Wembley.
MATCH REPORT: Italy beat Spain on penalties to reach final
