Euro 2020 England 2-1 Denmark: Mikkel Damsgaard's 'delightful' free-kick gives Denmark lead
Mikkel Damsgaard beats goalkeeper Jordan Pickford with a sensational free-kick to put Denmark 1-0 up against England in their semi-final tie at Wembley.
