Euro 2020 England 2-1 Denmark: Kasper Schmeichel's 'brilliant' save denies Harry Maguire
Denmark keeper Kasper Schmeichel produces an outstanding diving save to deny England defender Harry Maguire and keep the scoreline level at 1-1 in their semi-final at Wembley.
MATCH REPORT: England reach Euro 2020 final
COVERAGE DETAILS: How to follow the Euros on the BBC
Watch highlights of Euro 2020 on BBC One, BBC Two, the BBC Sport website, app and BBC iPlayer
Available to UK users only
- Published
- Section
- BBC Sport
- Subsection
- European Championship