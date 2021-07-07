Euro 2020 England 2-1 Denmark: Ecstatic Gareth Southgate leads England celebrations at raucous Wembley
Watch as Gareth Southgate and the England team national team celebrate with a raucous Wembley crowd, sharing a rendition of 'Sweet Caroline' after beating Denmark 2-1 to advance to the Euro 2020 final.
MATCH REPORT: England reach Euro 2020 final
