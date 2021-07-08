England players Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling, Kyle Walker & Declan Rice discuss the elation of celebrating advancing to the final of Euro 2020, with Kane claiming the 2-1 victory over Denmark as an ''amazing night for the country''.

MATCH REPORT: England reach Euro 2020 final

COVERAGE DETAILS: How to follow the Euros on the BBC

Watch highlights of Euro 2020 on BBC One, BBC Two, the BBC Sport website, app and BBC iPlayer

Available to UK users only