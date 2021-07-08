'We dominated second half' - McDermott reacts to Glens' Europa draw

Glentoran manager Mick McDermott believes his side conceded a poor goal but went on to dominate the second half of their 1-1 Europa Conference League draw with The New Saints of Wales.

The Glens fell behind to an early solo effort from Leo Smith but equalised late on through substitute Jamie McDonagh in the first leg of the first qualifying round.

"I thought we were the dominant side for the entire second half, created many chances and limited them to one shot. To dominate against a team like TNS sets it up well for us for next week and we'll be looking forward to it," McDermott said.