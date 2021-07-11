Euro 2020 final: 'They're confident, but see England as a threat' - How Italy views Gareth Southgate's England team
Milan-based Italian football journalist David Schiavone explains how the England team are perceived in Italy by the fans, the media and those around the national team.
Watch Italy v England in the final of Euro 2020 live from Wembley on Sunday 11 July from 18:20 BST on BBC One, iPlayer and the BBC Sport app.
Available to UK users only.
- Published
- Section
- BBC Sport
- Subsection
- European Championship