BBC Sport

Euro 2020 final: Italy win penalty shootout against England to become European champions

Watch highlights as England's hopes of ending a 55-year wait for a major trophy were crushed in heart-breaking fashion as they lost 3-2 on penalties to Italy in the final of Euro 2020 at Wembley.

MATCH REPORT: England lose shootout in Euro 2020 final

COVERAGE DETAILS: How to follow the Euros on the BBC

Watch highlights of Euro 2020 on BBC One, BBC Two, the BBC Sport website, app and BBC iPlayer

Published
Section
BBC Sport
Subsection
European Championship