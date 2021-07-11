Euro 2020 final: England boss Gareth Southgate backs players after penalty defeat against Italy
England manager Gareth Southgate says that "nobody is on their own" after three missed penalties hand Italy the European Championship at Wembley.
MATCH REPORT: England lose shootout in Euro 2020 final
COVERAGE DETAILS: How to follow the Euros on the BBC
Watch highlights of Euro 2020 on BBC One, BBC Two, the BBC Sport website, app and BBC iPlayer
