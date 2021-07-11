BBC Sport

Euro 2020: Watch all of the penalty shootout between Italy and England in the final of Euro 2020

Watch all of the penalties in the dramatic and heart-breaking shootout as Italy beat England 3-2 to become European champions at Wembley.

MATCH REPORT: England lose shootout in Euro 2020 final

