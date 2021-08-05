Wolverhampton Wanderers captain Conor Coady told Olympic sliver medallist Ben Whittaker "the pride that's running through everybody for you is incredible" when he surprised the Great Britain boxer on BBC Radio 5 Live on Thursday.

Whittaker, who is a Wolves fan, was left in tears on the podium after losing his light-heavyweight gold-medal bout on a split decision at Tokyo 2020 on Wednesday.

