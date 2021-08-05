Watch: Glens thump Reds in top two tussle as Crues and Blues pick up wins

Glentoran beat title rivals Cliftonville 4-0 in the Women's Irish Premiership top two game as Linfield thump Derry City 6-1 and Crusaders earn a 2-0 win at Sion Swifts.

Lauren Wade, Kelly Bailie, Nadene Caldwell and Jess Foy netted for the Glens who now lead Cliftonville by four points at the top although the Reds have two games in hand.

Keri Halliday's hat-trick helped Linfield win secure their thumping Brandywell win while a Leah McGonagle own goal and an Amy McGivern effort saw the Crues, under the management of Jonathan Tuffey for the first time, earn their 2-0 victory in county Tyrone.