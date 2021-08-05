'I want Windsor Park to be as noisy as possible' - Kirkwood on return of fans
New Irish FA president Conrad Kirkwood says he wants as many fans as possible to be able to attend Northern Ireland's World Cup qualifier against Switzerland on 8 September but adds that safety is the paramount consideration.
Kirkwood also talks about the upcoming Uefa Super Cup final at Windsor Park and plans to help the Northern Ireland women's team prepare for next summer's Euro 2022 tournament in England.
- Published
- Section
- BBC Sport
- Subsection
- Northern Ireland