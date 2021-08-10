Rio Ferdinand is reminded of England's 2005 defeat by Northern Ireland at Windsor Park as he prepares for punditry work at Wednesday's Uefa Super Cup between Chelsea and Villarreal.

"It didn't go too well on that occasion but regardless of that I've always had fantastic times coming here," said the former Manchester United star in advance of Wednesday's game at Northern Ireland's National Stadium between the Champions League and Europa League winners.

"Windsor Park has a great history. Great players down the years have played there and hopefully we get a good spectacle tomorrow."

Ferdinand is tipping Champions League winners Chelsea to win Wednesday's contest.