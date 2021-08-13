Liverpool full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold tells Football Focus' Kelly Somers that the Reds have "extra motivation" to beat Manchester City to the Premier League title this season, after losing their crown to Pep Guardiola's side in the last campaign.

