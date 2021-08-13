'We've had a taste for it and want more' - Randall on Larne's debut European run

Midfielder Mark Randall and coach Tim McCann reflect on Larne's run in the Europa Conference League, which ended with a 4-1 aggregate loss to Pacos de Ferreira.

Competing in Europe for the time, the Irish Premiership side beat their Portuguese opponents 1-0 in Thursday's second leg thanks to a Randall goal.

"It has been a brilliant run. We've had a taste for it [European football] now and we want more," the former Arsenal man said.