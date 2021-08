Brighton & Hove Albion head coach Graham Potter says he is "delighted" with his side's 2-1 win against Burnley after a "nightmare" start which saw them 1-0 down after two minutes.

MATCH REPORT: Burnley 1-2 Brighton & Hove Albion

Watch Match of the Day on Saturday 14 August at 22.20 on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport app.