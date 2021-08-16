Cliftonville come from behind to claim a vital 4-1 win over Crusaders that keeps them in control of the Women's Premiership title race.

The Reds are now just one point behind league leaders Glentoran with a game in hand.

Amy McGivern put Crusaders ahead inside two minutes but Cliftonville roared back after the break with Kirsty and Caitlin McGuinness turning the game around.

Late strikes from Marissa Callaghan and Louise McDaniel then sealed the win for the Reds.