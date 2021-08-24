Brighton, Wolves and Aston Villa academy players take on heads and volleys challenge
Brighton's Jaami Qureshi, Aston Villa's Arjan Raikhy - who has just signed for Stockport County on loan - and Wolves' Kam Kandola are given 90 seconds by our host, Bury AFC player Liam MacDevitt, to score as many goals as they can. There will be a singing forfeit for the loser...
WATCH MORE: Chelsea's Jude Soonsup-Bell takes on BBC Sport's Wonderkids challenge
