Leeds United 2-2 Everton: Marcelo Bielsa says Leeds offered Toffees too many chances
Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa says his side dominated Everton in their 2-2 draw, but gave awaqy too many chances as they played in front of a full Elland Road crowd for the first time since promotion back to the Premier League.
Watch Match of the Day on Saturday 21 August 22:30 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport app.
READ MORE: Leeds United 2-2 Everton
