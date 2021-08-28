Watch: Two for Manzinga as Blues beat Crues

Christy Manzinga strikes in each half as Linfield begin their Irish Premiership title defence with a 2-0 win over Crusaders at Windsor Park.

The Frenchman's first was a close-range header while his second was a quality low finish after a powerful run saw him latch on to a fine Jimmy Callacher pass.

Crusaders had a few early chances but their dogged resistance ended soon after Manzinga completed his double.