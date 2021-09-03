WSL: 'Our women's game can be the best in the world', says Man Utd boss Marc Skinner
Manchester United boss Marc Skinner tells BBC Sport's Jo Currie that "our women's game can be the best in the world" before his side start the new Women's Super League season on Friday.
Follow live coverage of Manchester United against Reading on the BBC Sport website on Friday, 3 September.
