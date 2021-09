Cardiff City's Wales international Rubin Colwill says he is happy to play in several positions, be it out wide, as a number 10, in midfield or up front.

Colwill was a surprise inclusion in Wales' Euro 2020 squad although he did not feature at the finals.

The 19-year-old describes international colleague Gareth Bale as "unbelievable" and that there is no one better to learn from.