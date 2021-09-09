Wales boss Gemma Grainger says new squad member Hannah Cain has huge potential and targets more recruits to the national cause.

Forward Cain played for England Under-17s, Under-19s and Under-21s, but has switched to Wales, a move Grainger hopes will herald similar recruitment in future.

Wales open their World Cup qualifying campaign by hosting Kazakhstan on 17 September at Parc y Scarlets, Llanelli, before an away match in Estonia on 21 September.