WSL: Chelsea's Fran Kirby scores 'wonderful goal' against Everton
Chelsea's Fran Kirby scores a "wonderful" goal to give Chelsea the lead against Everton in the Women's Super League game at Kingsmeadow.
FOLLOW LIVE: Chelsea v Everton - watch, listen & live text
Watch highlights from the Women's Super League on The Women's Football show on Sunday, 12 September at 23:15 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.
