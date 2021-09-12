Chelsea's Sam Kerr pounces on a defensive howler from Everton's Megan Finnigan to double the hosts' advantage in the Women's Super League game at Kingsmeadow.

FOLLOW LIVE: Chelsea v Everton - watch, listen & live text

Watch highlights from the Women's Super League on The Women's Football show on Sunday, 12 September at 23:15 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

Available to UK users only.