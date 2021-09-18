Watch: 'I'm surprised Larne tried to kick us' - Baxter reacts to Crusaders win

Crusaders manager Stephen Baxter says he was "surprised to see them coming to try and kick us" after his side's 1-0 win over Larne in a feisty encounter at Seaview.

A 16th-minute close-range header from Adam Lecky was enough win all three points for the Crues and end the visitors' 100% start to the Irish Premiership campaign.

"Players are players, they get into situations and tackles - they want to win football matches. It was strange to see some of the skirmishes that went on but it is a man's game and you have to deal with it," said Baxter.