Spurs manager Nuno Espirito Santo is pleased with his side's first-half performance, but admits Chelsea ''dominated'' the second-half, with the visitors going on to win 3-0 at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium.

MATCH REPORT: Tottenham 0-3 Chelsea

Watch Match of the Day 2 on Sunday 19 September at 22:30 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.