Fulham fan Rhys, 13, has cerebral palsy. The goalkeeper posted videos of his saves on social media and was abused for his disability. But he decided to turn a negative into a positive and has raised thousands of pounds for a disability charity. This week he was invited to train with the England Cerebral Palsy team at Wembley and told BBC Sport: "Whatever you want to do, you can achieve it".

Hate Won't Win: BBC Sport and Sky Sports unite over online hate

The Hate Won't Win initiative was first launched in August 2020 on BBC Sport social media channels, and since then hundreds of accounts have been blocked and reported, and thousands of comments hidden or deleted.