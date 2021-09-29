'Pressure is a privilege' - Glentoran and Cliftonville set for title showdown

Cliftonville's Marissa Callaghan and Kirsty McGuinness and Glentoran duo Jess Foy and Lauren Wade offer their opinions on Wednesday's top-two encounter between the sides in the Women's Premiership.

Victory for Glentoran would secure back-to-back titles while Cliftonville can take the challenge to the final day with a draw or win.

Watch Glentoran v Cliftonville live on the BBC Sport website and BBC iPlayer on Wednesday, 29 September at 19:45 BST.