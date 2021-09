Glentoran stave off a Cliftonville fightback to win 3-2 at The Oval and retain the Women's Premiership title.

Goals from Caragh Hamilton and Kelly Bailie gave the hosts a 2-0 lead but Louise McDaniel and Megan Moran drew the Reds level.

Kerry Beattie restored the Glens' lead to ensure they seal another league success ahead of next week's final round of fixtures.