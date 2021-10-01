BBC Sport NI will broadcast 30 live streams and eight live TV games from this season's Irish Premiership in a new five-year deal with the Northern Ireland Football League and the Irish FA.

BBC Radio Ulster will continue its live commentary of games in the Premiership, the Irish Cup and League Cup, while BBC Sport NI will also have comprehensive updates, reports and the latest news across its digital platforms.

The agreement also means BBC Sport NI will continue to broadcast the Irish Cup Final live, and there will be a tie live streamed from every round of the competition with the games available on BBC iPlayer and on the BBC Sport NI website bbc.co.uk/sportni.