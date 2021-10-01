Cardiff City manager Mick McCarthy says he and his team can avoid more pressure with a return to winning ways against visitors Reading on Saturday.

Fans booed and called for his sacking after Tuesday's 4-0 home hammering by West Bromwich Albion, a defeat that followed the 5-1 loss at Blackburn.

McCarthy has said he had "no complaints" about fans expressing their feelings and has been as frustrated as them by recent performances.

