Jay Donnelly scores the winning goal as Glentoran get back to winning ways with a 2-1 victory over Glenavon at Mournview Park.

Matthew Fitzpatrick cancelled out Luke McCullough's early opener for Glentoran, but Donnelly converted a spot kick two minutes later to secure the win.

