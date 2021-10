Jordan Gibson scores a last-minute winner as 10-man Carrick Rangers come from a goal down to stun Ballymena United 2-1 at Taylors Avenue.

Jonte Smith opened the scoring for Ballymena and Carrick forward Stewart Nixon was sent-off a minute later.

However Stuart King's side hit back through Alex Gawne before Gibson struck the decisive goal in injury-time.

