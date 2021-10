Goals from man-of-the-match Eoin Bradley and Josh Carson give Coleraine a well-deserved 2-0 win over Crusaders at Seaview.

The victory moves the Bannsiders up from sixth to third in the Irish Premiership table and extends their unbeaten run to five matches.

"Take nothing away from Coleraine, they deserved their victory and had a number of chances to score a few more goals," Crues manager Stephen Baxter said.