Former Wales striker John Hartson has spoken to BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast about achieving a decade without gambling.

Hartson recalls hitting "rock bottom" and pleading with his wife not to leave him in 2011 because of his gambling addiction.

Hartson, 46, who says he will "always be a recovering gambling addict", has previously spoken of his addiction to gambling, and how it nearly cost him his life.

