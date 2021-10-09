BBC Sport

WSL: Manchester derby is 'super special', says Man City's Janine Beckie

Manchester City's Olympic champion Janine Beckie tells BBC Sport's Liam Loftus about success in Tokyo, a ground-breaking WSL season and the "super special" Manchester derby.

Watch the WSL match between Manchester United and Manchester City live on Saturday, 9 October at 13:15 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, and the BBC Sport website and app.

Available to UK users only.

