Warning: This clip contains some offensive language.

As part of his new BBC documentary Paul Merson: Football, Gambling & Me, Merson meets fellow ex-footballers Keith Gillespie, John Hartson and Scott Davies, who between them gambled away £15m. They talk frankly about how they started gambling and the repercussions of their addiction.

The documentary will be available on BBC One and iPlayer on Monday, 11 October (21:00 BST).

