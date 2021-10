Conor Washington says Tuesday's 2-1 defeat by Bulgaria "caps off a disappointing week" after Northern Ireland's 2022 World Cup hopes end in qualifying.

Washington scored the opening goal but Bulgaria hit back through two Todor Nedelev strikes to win in Sofia, which came four days after Switzerland beat Ian Baraclough's side 2-0 in Group C.

